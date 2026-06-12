Lost In Childhood, Found After 26 Years: Emotional Return Of Dharmasthala Man Satish Brings Tearful Reunion With Mother

A man who went missing at the age of 12 has returned to his hometown in Dharmasthala after 26 years. Now known as Salim Abdul Ansari, he reunited with his family, leaving his mother in tears during an emotional and heartwarming reunion.

The tears of a mother, her unwavering faith in God, and 26 years of continuous hope have finally been answered. This is the remarkable story of a boy who left home at the age of 12 and returned after a long gap of 26 years.

A boy named Satish from Ashoknagar in Dharmasthala, Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, went missing about 26 years ago. At that time, Satish, who was only 12 years old, had left home without informing anyone, along with a circus troupe that had come to Dharmasthala.

The family spent years in tears, with no clue about where he had gone or how he was doing. Time passed, and Satish eventually reached Maharashtra, where he built a new life for himself.

While working and struggling to survive, he slowly forgot his hometown, language and family. The name Satish gradually faded away, and he began a new life as Salim Abdul Ansari. He married a woman named Talima and became the father of two children, Khushi and Azam.

Over time, he forgot Kannada and Tulu, and Hindi became his primary language for communication and daily life.

After 26 years, the man who once left Dharmasthala finally saw his birthplace before his eyes.

The man who left his hometown at the age of 12 never returned for decades. Life had taken a different course, and his language and surroundings had completely changed. However, fate had other plans.

Salim, who had recently visited the Dharmasthala temple with his friends, was suddenly overwhelmed with memories when he reached the area where a circus had been held years ago. The feeling that this was his hometown began to resurface strongly in his mind.

Following this emotional trigger, he enquired with nearby shopkeepers about the locality. After searching from one house to another, he eventually stood in front of his own home.

His mother broke down in tears upon seeing her son, who had been missing for 26 years. She had made vows at the temples of Dharmasthala, Kateel and Panoli Bailu, praying that she would see her son before she died. Even a few days earlier, she had sat with her remaining children and made the same emotional request in tears.

As her prayers were answered, her son finally returned to her arms after 26 long years.

When he left home, he was Satish. But when he returned, he was known as Salim Abdul Ansari. His name had changed, his religion had changed, his language had changed, and his life had changed completely.

However, in his mother's heart, he was still the same lost son, Satish.

After visiting the Dharmasthala temple from Maharashtra, he wandered around the place where he had once lived, and memories of his childhood slowly returned.

Satish, who recalled the SDM Educational Society school where he studied, the playground, and the village where he grew up, came to the shop of Yatish Yaksha, located near the Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat, in search of his mother.

He said that he had grown up in this village as a child and had left it 26 years ago. As soon as he mentioned the names of his parents and siblings, the shop owner Yatish Yaksha recognised him and realised his identity.

Satish, also known as Salim Abdul Ansari, who made a living working in wedding halls, decoration work, driving, and hotels in Maharashtra, changed his name and started a new life.

He lives with his wife Talima in a rented house in Dahengaon, Kalmeshwar taluk of Nagpur district in Maharashtra. His daughter Khushi (14) and son Azam (9) are studying. He has been working as a manager at Sharma Dabba in Dahengaon since 2005.

Satish, also known as Salim Ansari, earns around ₹25,000 per month. He travelled 1,258 km from Dahengaon to his hometown along with his colleague Ramesh.