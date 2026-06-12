Running From Stray Dogs, Hit By A Truck: Viral Budgam Video Sparks Outrage

A man in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district suffered critical injuries after he was chased by stray dogs and then hit by a speeding vehicle while trying to escape. The incident took place in the Kralapora area of central Kashmir on June 11 and was captured on CCTV. The video has since gone viral on social media, triggering fresh debate over the growing stray dog problem in the region.

Ya Allah Reham || Boy Chased by Stray Dogs, Later Hit by Vehicle; Hospitalized in Critical ConditionA boy sustained critical injuries after being chased by stray dogs and subsequently struck by a Tata Mobile vehicle in the Kralapora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district... twitter/mpj2HS7lIj

- The Nawakadal (@thenawakadal) June 12, 2026

According to reports, the injured man has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad Bhat and a resident of Ghuidragan in Khansahib, Budgam.

The footage shows Bhat running along a road as stray dogs appear to chase him. Moments later, he is struck by a Tata Mobile pickup vehicle moving on the road. The impact throws him to the ground, leaving him seriously injured.

Hospitalised in Critical Condition

Local residents and passers-by rushed to help the injured man and arranged medical assistance. He was taken to a hospital, where he is reportedly undergoing treatment. Officials said his condition remains critical.

Viral Video Triggers Debate

The incident has sparked strong reactions online. Many social media users expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dogs in several parts of Kashmir and called for urgent action from authorities.

The blood of this young man is on the hands of those who consistently place dangerous strays above human safety. Human lives must always come first. Dogs & dog lovers don't deserve to live among humans. Rotten people, rotten society & rotten activism. Sahil Gulzar (@Theeverlast__) June 12, 2026

Shocking video! A man in Budgam (J & K) was reportedly trying to save himself from a stray dog when a speeding pickup truck hit him. First, the stray dog menace forces people to run for their lives. Then the roads finish the job. twitter/YnwX92emoW

- Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) June 12, 2026

Others highlighted the need for better road safety and animal control measures to prevent similar accidents. The viral video has once again brought attention to the challenges posed by stray dog attacks and public safety on busy roads.