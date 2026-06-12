DIY Planters: 6 Creative Ways To Turn Waste Into Stylish Home Decor!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Want to give your balcony a quick, artsy makeover? Wondering how to turn old junk into beautiful planters? We show you how to transform your terrace with things just lying around the house.Plants don't just add greenery, they bring amazing beauty to any space. If you want to give your balcony or terrace a cool, artistic look but don't know where to start, this article is for you. You don't need to spend a bomb on expensive pots. You can do this with old, waste items from your home. Check out these unique ideas that will make you feel proud of your creativity.

Plastic Can Planters:Have large plastic bottles or detergent cans lying around? Use them to make these cute animal planters. Just place the bottle horizontally and cut out a rectangular section from the top. You can paint a cartoon or any design in red, blue, or yellow. Bushy flower plants like small marigold varieties, periwinkles, or succulents are perfect for these.

Coconut Shell Planters: This is a fantastic way to turn kitchen waste into a piece of art. Just join two empty coconut shells. Paint them in bright colours to look like a doll. You can use these planters both indoors and outdoors. Since there's less space for roots, plant things that need less water and soil, like a Jade plant, Laxmi Kamal, or a String of Pearls.

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Tin Can Planter: Every house has plenty of old iron and tin cans. Instead of selling them as scrap, you can make beautiful planters. First, paint these boxes with colourful acrylic paint and let them dry. Then, draw your favourite cartoon or any fun expression on them. Use jute rope and bottle caps to create hands and legs, and hang them by making two holes and tying the rope. This is a cheap and beautiful option for vertical hanging planters. Plant flowers that grow in bunches, like Verbena or trailing Petunias, in them.

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Plastic Bottle Wooden Planter:Plastic bottles are found in every home. You can use them to make a stunning planter. First, take 10-15 old bottles, cut them to the same size, and give them a colourful look with acrylic paint. Next, fix the bottles vertically around an old drum or a large plastic tub using glue. Now, place this entire setup on a wooden stool to create a beautiful planter. These pots are wide and deep, making them perfect for your balcony or garden. For a vibrant and chic look, you can plant periwinkles or Lantana.

Hanging Planter from Old Tyres: Instead of a lot of fuss, you can create planters using old tyres of different sizes. This gives a vertical garden look and appears very stylish. Just paint the tyres in vibrant red, yellow, or blue. Then, tie three of them together with a heavy-duty nylon rope and hang them up. Since this is a hanging pot, you can plant dense and bushy flowers like Petunias or Geraniums.