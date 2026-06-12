Football Fever Grips Sikkim As FIFA World Cup Captures Imagination Of Fans, Says Sports Official

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, June 12 (IANS) The ongoing FIFA World Cup has further strengthened football's popularity in Sikkim, where the sport has witnessed significant growth in recent years, according to Tseten Bhutia, Assistant Director of the Sikkim Sports Department.

Speaking about football culture in the Himalayan state, Bhutia noted that the game has become a vital part of life for people in Sikkim, thanks to the success of the Sikkim Premier League (SPL).

"Over the years, the football scene in Sikkim has expanded significantly. People in Sikkim are now actively engaged in football, and one reason is the launch of the Sikkim Premier League (SPL) by our Chief Minister," Bhutia stated. He credited the league with providing pathways for local talent and helping players get chances at higher levels.

"The SPL has produced many players; several have been given opportunities to play for other strong clubs. We have many talented players, including some in the ISL. What we need now is the right guidance to help them succeed," he added.

As the FIFA World Cup grabs attention worldwide, football fans in Sikkim are closely watching the tournament, with traditional powerhouses once again drawing strong support.

Bhutia shared his long-standing love for Argentina, one of the favourites for the title, stating that his support for the South American team goes back before Lionel Messi's rise.

"I'm a big fan of the Argentina national football team. It's not just because of Lionel Messi. My father used to watch football, and that's how I started following Argentina," he explained. "I was also intrigued by the blue-and-white jersey."

Argentina enters the tournament as a top contender after years of success on the international stage, and the defending world champions continue to receive great support around the globe.

While many fans hope to see Messi add another World Cup win to his impressive career, Bhutia believes the Argentine captain has already secured his legacy. "This time, everybody wants Argentina to win, but for me, Messi has already accomplished everything," he said.

One of the budding footballers, showing his excitement, said, "I am a big fan of France, and they are the favourites to lift the Cup. Spain, too are good. Pedri is my favourite player."

Another player said, "I am supporting Portugal because of Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the best player, and I want him to lift the Cup to add glory under his name."