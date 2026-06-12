Power Ray Unveils New Brand And Website, Sharpening Its Position In Utility-Scale Solar Construction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Texas, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Ray LLC, a utility-scale solar construction company serving Texas and surrounding states, today launched a new brand identity and website built to reflect how the company operates in the field and the role it plays for EPC contractors building large-scale solar infrastructure.

The company's name, ownership, and leadership remain unchanged. The update is a clearer expression of what Power Ray already does: keep utility-scale solar projects moving when conditions get difficult.

"We didn't change who we are. We clarified it," said Jarel Ray, CEO of Power Ray. "The work has always been about helping projects move forward when things get hard. The new brand just says that more directly."

The relaunch arrives during a stretch of sustained pressure across the utility-scale solar sector. EPC contractors are managing tighter schedules, persistent labor constraints, and material timing challenges, often across hundreds or thousands of acres and multiple field teams. In that environment, the consistency of a subcontractor matters as much as their capacity.

Power Ray works as an execution partner inside that pressure, providing mechanical and electrical solar construction services that help projects stay organized, productive, and on schedule. Its crews handle solar pile driving, racking and structural assembly, module installation, tracker and inverter placement, trenching and conduit, and select low and medium voltage electrical scopes.

"Most projects don't fail because of one big issue," Ray said. "They stall because small problems aren't handled well. Our job is to deal with those problems early and keep the job moving."

The company operates regionally, supporting projects within roughly a twelve-hour drive of Dallas. That footprint allows Power Ray to mobilize crews quickly and stay close to the job through completion, an advantage on solar builds where field conditions change daily.

The new website is built around the same idea. It is designed to give EPC teams a faster, clearer read on Power Ray's capabilities, regional reach, and project history, and to make requesting a bid a simple step rather than a drawn-out process.

Internally, the brand update reflects values the company has operated by for years: integrity, accountability, commitment, respect, and results. Ray said those values shape how crews show up on site and how the company communicates with partners.

"If you're running a solar project, you don't need another vendor creating noise," he said. "You need a team that shows up, communicates clearly, and gets the work done. That's what we've always focused on."

The updated brand and website are now live at powerrayllc.

About Power Ray LLC

Power Ray LLC is a utility-scale solar construction company headquartered in Midland, Texas, providing mechanical installation and select electrical services for large-scale solar projects. The company partners with EPC contractors across Texas and surrounding states, focusing on reliable crews, clear communication, and professional execution from mobilization through closeout.

Media Contact

Jaylam Ray

Director of Revenue

Power Ray LLC

(432) 895-3019

...

4305 N Garfield St. #200B Midland, TX 79705

An image accompanying this announcement is available at