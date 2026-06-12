Innovators, Business Leaders Explore New Collaborations Between India And Slovakia

MENAFN - IANS) Ljubljana, June 12 (IANS) Business leaders and innovators explored new opportunities for collaboration between Slovenia and India on Friday at a curtain-raiser roadshow on 'Slovenia–India: Strategic Partnership in Technology and Business' in Ljubljana.

“'Speeding up India-Slovenia Economic Ties' Embassy teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia for a successful curtain-raiser roadshow on 'Slovenia and India: Strategic Partnership in Technology and Business' in Ljubljana,” the Embassy wrote on X.

“The event brought together business leaders and innovators to explore new opportunities for collaboration between Slovenia and India,” the Embassy noted.

Discussions marked a key step towards the forthcoming launch of a dedicated 'Slovenia-India Business Council', which will be a new milestone in anchoring bilateral business ties in the context of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“As India continues its rapid economic and technological transformation, the partnership with Slovenia offers exciting opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs on both sides,” it added.

In November, the 10th Session of the India–Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) took place in New Delhi, co-chaired by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Saket Kumar, and Director General for Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Peter Japelj.

The discussions included a comprehensive review of the global and domestic economic landscape, as well as an assessment of bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries. Sectoral cooperation was explored across agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, as well as other trade and business-related matters.

Both sides expressed optimism for the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial India–EU FTA.

“Slovenia's strategic location at the crossroads of Central Europe, coupled with India's expanding engagement with Europe, presents a unique opportunity to bring the regions closer together. This convergence of geographies and interests provides a strong foundation for deepening cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, and connectivity,” stated the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

–IANS

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