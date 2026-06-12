Mos Singh And Tajikistan FM Discuss Ways To Further Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Dushanbe, June 12 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Friday discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe.

“Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe,” MoS Singh wrote on X.

“Reviewed the entire spectrum of India–Tajikistan bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest,” he added.

The MoS requested high-level participation from Tajikistan in the 1st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue, to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month.

“Reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan,” Singh highlighted.

Earlier in the day, he reaffirmed India's commitment to its partnership with Central Asia and the SCO and highlighted India's priorities in the grouping while attending the SCO Conference on 'Central Asia – The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development' in Dushanbe.

"Participated in the SCO Conference on 'Central Asia – The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development' in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Reaffirmed India's commitment to our enduring partnership with Central Asia and SCO. Highlighted India's priorities in the SCO, including youth engagement, cultural exchanges, strengthening regional connectivity and civilizational linkages, including India holding the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum, in Kolkata, next month," he wrote on X.

Singh arrived in Dushanbe on Thursday for a two-day official visit to attend the SCO conference being hosted by Tajikistan, the current Chair of the SCO Heads of Government Council.

"The Conference theme aligns well with India's SCO priorities on youth, culture and civilisation. India recognises Central Asia as India's extended neighbourhood, and a key partner in promoting regional connectivity, security, and prosperity," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

–IANS

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