Namma Metro Update: NCMC Recharge Facility Suspended Due To Technical Glitch

BMRCL has temporarily suspended the National Common Mobility Card recharge facility on Bengaluru's Namma Metro due to a technical glitch. Officials said the issue is being resolved on priority. Passengers are advised to use tokens or QR tickets.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued an important update for thousands of daily commuters using Bengaluru's Namma Metro.

Due to an unexpected technical issue, the facility to top up or recharge the Metro's National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) has been temporarily suspended.

Passengers may face inconvenience until the issue is resolved. BMRCL is working to restore the service at the earliest.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) recharge services are currently not functioning due to a server or technical glitch.

The technical team is working to resolve the issue on a priority basis. Officials said it may take some time for the service to be fully restored, and commuters may face temporary inconvenience until then.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has suggested alternative arrangements to ensure that passengers do not face inconvenience at stations due to the NCMC recharge issue.

Passengers who do not have sufficient balance on their cards can purchase tokens at station counters or travel using QR tickets available through the Namma Metro app and other UPI-based applications.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the temporary disruption in NCMC recharge services.

The announcement stated that official information will be shared once the service is restored to normal. Metro passengers have been requested to cooperate and are advised to use tokens or QR tickets until the recharge issue is resolved.