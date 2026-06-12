The New Bottleneck Isn't Computing Power - It's Just Power

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

America can build data centers in months, but the electricity to run them can take half a decade to arrive. That gap is becoming one of the biggest investment stories of the decade - and a NASDAQ-listed company is repositioning itself to sit right inside it.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - For two years, the story of the artificial-intelligence boom has been told in chips: who designs them, who fabricates them, who can buy enough of them. But a quieter, harder constraint has been forming underneath all of it, and it has nothing to do with silicon. The bottleneck that increasingly decides whether a data center, a factory, or an industrial site can actually come online is far more old-fashioned: electricity, delivered to the right place, at the right time. In boardrooms and grid-control rooms across North America, a phrase has started to take hold - power availability - and it is rapidly becoming one of the defining economic challenges, and investment themes, of the coming decade.

The numbers behind that challenge are stark. Roughly 2.3 terawatts of generation and storage capacity are currently sitting in U.S. interconnection queues - projects waiting for permission to plug into the grid - while the time it takes to develop new capacity in many regions has stretched from about two years historically to five to seven years or longer. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation has projected that summer peak demand will climb by 224 gigawatts over the next decade and has warned that several major grid regions face elevated risk of supply shortfalls. The problem, increasingly, is not whether power can be generated. It is whether power can be delivered where it is needed, when it is needed.

It is against that backdrop that LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, Inc. - a company that describes itself as the market leader in deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage, and the first to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 megawatt battery system to market. Upon closing, LIXTE intends to rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions and operate as what it calls a pure-play“power availability platform.” It is an unusual transformation, and a revealing one: a company is betting its entire future on the idea that getting power to where it is needed has become a business in its own right.

Why“ Availability” Became the Word That Matters

For most of the modern grid's history, the energy conversation centered on generation and price - how to make enough power, cleanly, cheaply. The AI era has scrambled that framing. Hyperscale data centers, reshored factories, and electrified transport are all demanding enormous blocks of electricity on timelines measured in months, not years. But the infrastructure that delivers power - transmission lines, substations, interconnection approvals - moves at the pace of permitting and construction, which is to say slowly. The result is a widening gap between when capacity is needed and when the grid can actually provide it.

That gap is the entire premise of the deployable-power thesis. If a permanent grid connection is years away, the argument goes, then the ability to roll in utility-grade electrical capacity quickly - as transportable equipment rather than fixed infrastructure - becomes enormously valuable. It is the difference between a project that can launch this year and one that waits until 2030. Management at LIXTE and NOMAD frame this as a new category within the energy sector: not generation, not transmission, but rapid access to utility-grade power as a service. The company likens the shift to what cloud computing did for computing resources - turning a fixed, capital-heavy asset into something you can summon on demand.

The Permitting Moat Hiding in Plain Sight

The most underappreciated part of the story may be a regulatory quirk. Permanent, grid-scale battery storage projects in North America routinely face development timelines of two to five years or longer, tangled in a multi-agency gauntlet: land-use entitlements, zoning variances, environmental review under regimes like NEPA and CEQA, fire and safety review, and the interconnection queue itself. In a growing number of jurisdictions, local moratoria have stopped permanent battery projects outright. In New York State alone, by the company's account, 108 local jurisdictions have enacted moratoria or bans on permanent battery storage development, with roughly a gigawatt of storage sidelined under such restrictions.

NOMAD's pitch is that a mobile, transportable system sidesteps much of this. Because the platform is treated as equipment rather than permanent land use, it can, by the company's description, avoid the entitlements and zoning variances that add a year or more to permanent projects, reduce or eliminate the environmental review that applies to fixed infrastructure, skip the multi-year interconnection queue, and operate in jurisdictions where permanent batteries are banned outright. Management argues this permitting and deployment advantage is one of the most underappreciated structural drivers behind the platform's adoption - and a defining competitive feature of the deployable utility-grade category. For investors, it is the kind of structural edge that, if it holds up, is hard for competitors to replicate quickly.

A Sector Racing to Solve the Same Problem

NOMAD is far from alone in chasing the power-availability opportunity, and the breadth of public companies attacking it from different angles is itself evidence of how large the prize has become. Looking at a few of them helps frame where a deployable-BESS specialist fits - and the formidable company it would be keeping as a newly public infrastructure platform.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is the clearest reference point for the battery-storage side of the trade. A global leader in grid-scale energy storage systems, Fluence has become a market favorite as AI-driven demand lifts storage names - the stock surged dramatically in 2026 on news of master supply agreements with hyperscalers and a record multibillion-dollar backlog, and it has been named an energy-storage partner on high-profile AI infrastructure projects. Fluence operates at a scale far beyond an emerging deployable-power company, but it validates the central thesis: utility-grade storage has become strategic infrastructure for the AI era.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) approaches storage from the intelligence layer, providing AI-driven software that optimizes how batteries are dispatched and how they participate in energy markets. Stem is a useful comparison because NOMAD's platform is not just hardware - the company emphasizes a 24/7 network operations center offering AI-assisted monitoring and fleet optimization. Stem illustrates the recurring-revenue, software-enabled dimension that storage companies increasingly layer on top of physical assets, the same direction NOMAD says it intends to grow.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) represents the long-duration, domestically manufactured end of the storage spectrum, commercializing zinc-based battery systems built in the United States. As a higher-risk, higher-reward name tied to the same surge in demand for reliable stored power, Eos underscores how investors are funding a range of storage chemistries and form factors - and how a U.S.-made, safety-focused approach has become a selling point, echoing NOMAD's emphasis on lithium iron phosphate chemistry and UL-validated safety systems.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) attacks the availability problem from a different technology - on-site fuel cells that generate power directly at a data center or industrial site, bypassing the grid entirely. Bloom has become a leading name in the“bring your own power” movement, with multi-megawatt deployments at major data-center and enterprise sites. It is a complementary lens on the same thesis NOMAD is built around: when the grid cannot deliver fast enough, customers will pay for solutions that can. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size, technology, and stage, and a newly transformed company like LIXTE would sit at the small, early end of that spectrum.

What the NOMAD Platform Actually Offers

Stripped of the macro framing, the operating business has concrete features. NOMAD says its platform is built on a UL 9540-validated architecture designed for utility-grade deployment, uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry for thermal stability and long life, and incorporates integrated fire detection and suppression. The company points to a first-mover position as the pioneer of the mobile, utility-grade 1 MW battery, an established customer base spanning investor-owned utilities, electric cooperatives, municipal utilities and industrial energy users, and a manufacturing roadmap it describes as scaling from roughly 2.5 gigawatts of production capacity in 2026 to about 3.5 gigawatts in 2027.

On the commercial side, management has cited revenue growth of approximately 175% year-over-year in 2025, with projections of roughly 135% growth in 2026 and in excess of 285% in 2027 - figures that are management estimates and projections rather than audited results, and that investors should treat accordingly. The company also reports that inbound opportunities represent about 75% of its sales activity and that it is tracking more than 30 active utility, infrastructure and strategic customer opportunities across North America, within an addressable market it pegs at roughly 3,200 electric utilities plus thousands of industrial users and a fast-growing base of AI infrastructure operators.

The Opportunity - and the Caveats

The bull case writes itself: a first-mover in a newly defined category, a structural permitting advantage, rapid revenue growth, and exposure to the single most powerful demand driver in the economy.“This transaction creates one of the first publicly traded companies singularly focused on solving one of the most significant constraints facing economic growth today - access to reliable electrical power,” said Geordan Pursglove, Chief Executive Officer of LIXTE. Stu Porter, a LIXTE director leading the strategic transformation and a veteran energy investor, framed the stakes even more broadly:“We believe access to power is becoming one of the defining economic challenges of the next decade.”

The caveats are equally real. This is a transformative acquisition that has not yet closed; the press release itself leaves transaction consideration, structure and timing to be finalized, and the deal remains subject to customary conditions. LIXTE is a small-cap company - until now a clinical-stage biotechnology business - undertaking a wholesale reinvention, and the growth and capacity figures are management projections for an emerging platform, not guarantees. Reinvention stories are exciting precisely because they are unproven. But the underlying current the company is trying to ride is not in doubt: across North America, the question is shifting from whether power can be generated to whether it can be delivered fast enough - and the companies positioned to close that gap are stepping into one of the largest infrastructure cycles in a generation.

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SOURCES:

[1] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. -“LIXTE Biotechnology to Acquire NOMAD Transportable Power Systems...” (company press release, June 2026; primary source for the acquisition, NOMAD platform, permitting advantages, growth figures, and management quotes):



[2] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. - SEC Form 8-K,“Strategic Transformation into AI Energy Infrastructure...” (June 1, 2026; NERC 224 GW peak-demand projection, Level 3 Alert, Stuart Porter board appointment):



[3] Investing -“Lixte shifts from cancer drugs to AI energy infrastructure” (June 2026; LIXT share data, Denham Capital background, Nasdaq listing):



[4] 24/7 Wall St. / Reuters - Fluence Energy backlog and hyperscaler supply agreements; AI-power storage sector context (May 2026):



[5] InvestorPlace - AI energy-crunch sector overview (peer context: Bloom Energy, Fluence, Eos, Stem and the deployable/on-site power opportunity):



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