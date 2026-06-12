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Edison Issues Report On Hgt (HGT)
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Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on HgT (HGT)
12-Jun-2026 / 14:35 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
London, UK, 12 June 2026 Edison issues report on HgT (HGT) Edison issues report on HgT (LSE: HGT) During HgT's recent capital markets day (CMD), Hg (HgT's manager) reiterated its confidence in the generational opportunity for software companies arising from the rollout of agentic AI products. Hg's AI imperatives for each of its portfolio companies in 2026 include: 1) a threefold increase in engineering productivity, 2) a 40% automation rate of support functions, 3) a 70% penetration rate of AI tools, 4) a 2pp increase in EBITDA margin, and 5) a more than 10% share of AI products in new bookings. Hg remains committed to investing in its eight core clusters, focusing on businesses that are segment leaders with top product-led management teams, deep domain and product complexity and a favourable competitive context that delivers mission-critical solutions with a high cost of failure. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: ... +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn X YouTube Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2345360 12-Jun-2026
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