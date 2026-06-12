Bangladesh: Report Reveals Sharp Rise In Child Labour

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, June 12 (IANS) Child labour has increased in Bangladesh over the past six years, with nearly 1.2 million additional children joining the workforce since 2019, as per the latest Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2025, local media reported on Friday.

The report revealed that 9.2 per cent of children aged between 5 to 17 years are currently involved in child labour, witnessing a rise from 6.8 per cent in 2019. The latest rise comes despite Bangladesh's commitment to end child labour and coincides with the World Day Against Child Labour being observed on June 12. The findings suggest that economic problems are forcing children to stop studies and enter workforce, leading Bangladeshi daily 'Dhaka Tribune' reported.

According to the report, out-of-school children in Bangladesh are four times more likely to be involved in jobs than those studying in schools, showcasing the connection between poverty, educational exclusion and child employment.

Boys have been disproportionately impacted, with around 11 per cent involved in child labour in comparison to seven per cent of girls. As many as eight per cent of children aged between five years to 11 years are involved in labour in Bangladesh. As per the survey, 14 per cent of children aged between 12-14 years are involved in labour.

The highest child labour in Bangladesh was reported in Rajshahi at 12.4 per cent, followed by Rangpur at 11.8 per cent, Mymensingh at 10.1 per cent and Khulna at 9.8 per cent, Dhaka Tribune reported. Child labour remained below the national coverage in Barisal, Sylhet, Chittagong and Dhaka.

Last month, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) expressed grave concern over the surge in brutal violence against children reported across Bangladesh, including the rape and killing of girls and boys in places meant to ensure their safety.

Stressing that“brutality against children must stop”, Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh, said that the growing number of reports of brutal and sexual violence against women and children across the country in 2026 underscored the urgent need to strengthen child and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention measures nationwide.

“The culture of impunity enjoyed by perpetrators must end, and the gaps in prevention, reporting, institutional safeguarding, child-friendly police and justice, community protection and social services must be addressed. There is also a need for psychosocial support for the women and children, with far stronger accountability of schools, madrasas, workplaces, neighbourhoods and care settings,” read a statement issued by Flowers.

"Violence spreads when communities stay silent. UNICEF appeals for children, women, families and community members to report violence, abuse or exploitation through available protection services, including Child Helpline 1098, which provides support and referral services for children in need of assistance,” she added.

According to Flowers, women and children subjected to abuse deserve to have their dignity respected and their rights protected. She said that the sharing of photos, videos or identifying personal details amounts to further abuse of the victims.

“All who share and reshare are adding to the trauma of survivors, the trauma of families, and the disrespect of the victim,” she added.

UNICEF urged people, media outlets and social media users to respect the rights of the victims and their families by refraining from sharing such content. It appealed to people to raise their voices for stronger protection systems and an end to the impunity of perpetrators.