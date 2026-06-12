Bastar Charting New Identity Through Development, Prosperity: CM Sai At NITI Aayog Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, June 12 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that Bastar is moving towards a new identity, shedding its past of violence and embracing a future built on development, opportunity and prosperity.

Speaking at the 11th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Sai unveiled a comprehensive plan to transform Bastar into a model of economic resurgence, employment generation, education, tourism and agriculture-based growth.

The Chief Minister emphasised that efforts are underway to boost milk production, expand irrigation, extend digital health facilities to villages and connect youth with employment opportunities.

He presented an ambitious action plan aimed at doubling the income of tribal families, ushering in a 'White Revolution' through dairy development and expanding irrigation facilities across 32,000 hectares.

Sai also highlighted the potential of tourism as a major industry and stressed investment in modern sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, aligning Chhattisgarh's growth with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A dairy model is being implemented rapidly in Bastar, with plans to provide milch cows and buffaloes to tribal families.

This initiative is expected to generate sustainable income, create employment opportunities for women and youth, and foster new economic activities, including dairy centres, milk collection, transportation and local market development.

Sai noted that the initiative would not only strengthen rural economies but also empower communities socially.

In addition, two major irrigation projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore are being launched to ensure year-round water availability in the Indravati river region.

Covering 32,000 hectares, these projects will enable farmers to diversify their crop patterns by cultivating vegetables, fruits and cash crops alongside paddy, thereby boosting agricultural productivity and income.

Sai reiterated his government's target of raising the monthly income of Bastar families to Rs 30,000 within three years, compared to the current situation where nearly 85 per cent of families earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.

He underscored that agriculture, animal husbandry, forest produce, small-scale industries and government schemes will form the backbone of this transformation.

The meeting was attended by Union ministers, Chief Ministers of various states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, NITI Aayog members and senior officials, marking Bastar's new journey towards progress and prosperity.