Number Of Rebel Mps Going To Increase, Claims Suspended Trinamool Leader Riju Dutta

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Riju Dutta on Friday claimed that the number of rebel party MPs, seeking recognition as a "new bloc" in the Lok Sabha will increase in the coming days.

He also said that the dissenting MPs are scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

Earlier in the day, rebel Trinamool MP Jagadish Barma Basunia had confirmed the validity of the letter containing signatures of 19 party MPs, including him, who reportedly claim to be the main and majority bloc of the party in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Basunia had also told IANS that the group is scheduled to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday to convey their request.

Speaking to IANS, Dutta said: "The photos of 19 people's signatures have come out. The numbers are going to increase in the coming days. As far as I know, on Sunday, there is a meeting of MPs where perhaps the Chief Minister of West Bengal (Suvendu Adhikari) will also be present. And on Monday, all these MPs are going to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, and say that we are forming a separate group, where these people will support the NDA."

He emphasised that the dissenting MPs will not join the BJP but are willing to support the NDA.

Dutta called it a "win-win situation" for the BJP. "They are not taking in the rebel MPs but are still getting their support for the required numbers in the House," he said.

"Whatever is happening is for the country's benefit. What's wrong with that?"

To a question over CID summons issued to Trinamool MP and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Dutta said: "Now the CID will call him every day. Yesterday, he was interrogated for six hours. After this, he may be called again on Sunday. This may continue on a daily basis."

"According to the existing situation, it seems that the 'prince' (Abhishek) may soon go to jail," he quipped.

Further, the suspended Trinamool leader said that West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is working at a "breakneck speed".

"He is working at a speed of 100 km per hour, and work is being done in Bengal. Everyone is saying Tata (company) is coming back. All the railway stations are being cleaned. Work is being carried out at the Ganga ghats... so when good work is happening, let it happen," he said.