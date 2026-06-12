Kerala HC Hands Over Probe Into 23 Child Deaths In Palakkad To CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, June 12 (IANS) The Kerala High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into a series of child deaths reported in Palakkad district over the past 13 years, expressing concern over irregularities in the manner in which at least one of the cases was investigated.

A division bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice M Kumar passed the order while considering a public interest litigation seeking a comprehensive probe into cases involving the unnatural deaths of children in the district.

The court specifically ordered the transfer of Crime No. 21/2010 of Kollengode Police Station from the state Crime Branch to the CBI after examining a status report submitted by the former.

Observing that the report revealed several irregularities in the investigation, warranting intervention by the central agency, it directed the Crime Branch to hand over all records connected with the case, including the post-mortem report and other evidence, to the CBI without delay.

The bench also sought a report from the CBI on 23 cases involving child deaths that were listed in a statement of facts submitted by the state government and affirmed by Palakkad district police chief Ajit Kumar.

The agency has been permitted to seek additional information from the state police and district authorities before filing its report with the court.

The case has drawn attention to concerns over the circumstances surrounding several child deaths reported across the district over more than a decade and whether all possible angles were properly investigated.

Apart from ordering a fresh investigation, the high court also focused on preventive measures to strengthen child protection mechanisms in the State.

Earlier, the court had impleaded the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) in the proceedings, observing that certain social factors could have contributed to the deaths.

Taking note of proposals submitted by KeLSA, the court directed the District Legal Services Authorities and the Taluk Legal Services Committees across Kerala to implement awareness and protection programmes relating to child rights, counselling, school outreach, community-based monitoring and the promotion of child helplines.

Monthly compliance reports have been ordered, and KeLSA has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the measures.

The case will be heard next on August 6.