Flight Delay Turns Into Comedy Show: Passengers Shout 'Chai Chai' Inside Airplane, Internet Loves It

What began as a frustrating wait for passengers on a Guwahati-to-New Delhi flight turned into a hilarious moment that has now gone viral on social media. According to the viral video, passengers faced a delay of nearly five hours before departure. As boredom started setting in, a group of travellers decided to lighten the mood in an unusual way.

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'Chai Chai' Calls Echo Inside the Aircraft

In the video, one passenger can be heard mimicking the familiar calls of vendors often seen on Indian trains. Shouting phrases like 'chai chai chai', he playfully recreated the atmosphere of a railway coach while fellow passengers burst into laughter. Other voices too could be heard mimicking vendors' calls such as 'Chain lagaa lo' (get the chain repaired), phalse le lo (buy Sherbet berries), etc.

Others quickly joined the fun, with travellers responding to the mock announcements and vendor calls. The light-hearted exchange transformed the delayed flight into an impromptu comedy show, helping passengers forget their frustration for a while.

Internet Reacts With Amusement

After the clip was shared online, it quickly attracted thousands of views and comments.

Many social media users described the scene as 'Plane ❌ Train ✅', while others joked that 'backbenchers' had somehow found their way onto an aircraft. Several viewers said the video perfectly captured the humour often seen among Indian travellers.

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One user commented that such passengers make journeys memorable, while another said the incident proved that fun-loving people can create laughter even in difficult situations.

While most reactions were positive, a few users felt the behaviour was inappropriate inside an aircraft and raised concerns about civic sense. However, many others argued that the passengers were simply trying to entertain themselves during an unusually long delay.

Nevertheless, for many viewers, the video served as a reminder that a little humour can go a long way in making an inconvenient travel experience more enjoyable.