'Perfect Family' Trailer: Dysfunctional Family Seeks Therapy In Show

Pankaj Tripathi's debut production 'Perfect Family's trailer is finally out, offering a glimpse into a dysfunctional family's decision to pursue therapy. Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, this eight-episode series marks Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer. The ensemble cast includes Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole, Gulshan Devaiah, and Kaveri Seth, who bring the Karkaria family to vivid, chaotic life.

What the Trailer Reveals

The trailer introduces the Karkarias family, led by Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. The two-minute-and-twenty-three-second trailer opens with a lively family discussion about the theme for their upcoming party. The cheerful conversation was followed by a heated confrontation between Gulshan Devaiah and Manoj Pahwa.

While everything appears normal on the surface, the household is riddled with underlying toxicity. Amid the constant conflicts and tension among the elders, the youngest member of the family suffers an emotional breakdown. To address the situation and find a way forward, a counsellor advises the family members to undergo family therapy. As the sessions progress, long-suppressed emotions and unspoken truths begin to surface.

Cast Shares Insights on the Show

Neha Dhupia plays the role of the therapist in the film. Sony Liv shared the trailer on their Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia) Neha Dhupia praised the show for showcasing "honesty" in the family. "The beauty of this show lies in its honesty. It doesn't try to give easy answers or perfect characters. It simply holds up a mirror to family dynamics in a very raw and relatable way," said Dhupia as quoted in a press note.

Girija Oak Godbole said, "What I loved most about Perfect Family is how real it feels. Every character is flawed, emotional, and messy, just like all of us. It's a story that will make people pause, reflect, and maybe even call their loved ones after watching it."

Streaming Details

Perfect Family streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from June 26. (ANI)

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