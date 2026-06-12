Jay Shah Congratulates Kane Williamson On His Retirement From Cricket

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah on Friday congratulated New Zealand cricket legend Kane Williamson following his announcement to retire from international cricket.

Williamson's announcement brings down the curtains to an international career that saw him play 378 international games for New Zealand. The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries, according to the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

Taking to X, Shah lauded Williamson's illustrious career, highlighting his class, humility, and exemplary leadership on and off the field. He also hailed Williamson's remarkable achievements, including being named the ICC Men's 2019 Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament and leading New Zealand to victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

"Congratulations to Kane Williamson on an exceptional international career built on class, humility, and outstanding leadership. Your achievements as the ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2019 Player of the Tournament and the captain of New Zealand's historic ICC World Test Championship 2021 triumph will remain etched in cricketing history. Wishing you continued success and fulfilment in all your future endeavours," Shah wrote on X.

Congratulations to Kane Williamson on an exceptional international career built on class, humility, and outstanding leadership. Your achievements as the ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2019 Player of the Tournament and the captain of New Zealand's historic ICC World Test... twitter/NgbuPuAlNl - Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 12, 2026

A Stellar 16-Year Career

Williamson's retirement on Friday marks the end of a stellar 16-year career during which he became New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer across formats and earned widespread admiration for his consistency, sportsmanship, and leadership.

Williamson's last assignment for New Zealand came during the 1st Test of the ongoing three-match series against England, at Lord's in London, where he scored a duck in the first innings and contributed 18 runs in the second. New Zealand eventually faced a 115-run loss in the Test.

Admired Captaincy and Leadership

Alongside his numbers as a batter, Williamson's captaincy and leadership style were also much admired, as he led the Black Caps in all three formats during the period from 2016 to 2024, where they made two ICC World Cup finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021.

Captaincy Record Across Formats

As a captain, Williamson led New Zealand in 40 Tests, registering 22 wins, 10 losses, and 8 draws, second only to Stephen Fleming, who has 28 wins from 80 Tests.

In 91 ODIs under his leadership, New Zealand recorded 46 wins, 40 losses, 1 tie, and 4 no-results, again second to Fleming's 98 wins from 218 ODIs.

He holds the record for the most T20I wins by a New Zealand captain with 39 victories in 75 matches. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)