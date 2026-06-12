Bengal T20 League: Rishabh, Saksham, And Toufik Help Murshidabad Kings Register First Win Of Season 3

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) A dominant all-round performance helped Murshidabad Kings secure their first victory of the Bengal T20 League Season 3, defeating Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards by 28 runs via the DLS Method at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Batting first, Murshidabad Kings posted an imposing 201/5 in their 20 overs. Rishabh Chaudhary led the charge with a fluent 71 off 49 deliveries, while Saksham Chaudhary contributed a well-made 50 off 37 balls. Toufik Uddin Mondal provided the late flourish with a blistering 37 off just 17 deliveries to take his side past the 200-run mark.

For Medinipur Wizards, Debopratim Halder was the most successful bowler, claiming two wickets.

In reply, Medinipur Wizards struggled to keep pace with the required rate and were 95/5 in 11.5 overs when rain interrupted play. With conditions preventing any further action, Murshidabad Kings were declared winners by 28 runs under the DLS Method.

Priyanshu Gaurav Srivastava top-scored for the Wizards with 32 off 22 balls, but the Murshidabad bowlers kept the batting line-up under pressure throughout the chase.

Toufik capped off an impressive all-round outing by returning figures of 3/28, playing a key role in guiding Murshidabad Kings to a memorable victory.

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda - competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Murshidabad Kings vs Rashmi NES Medinipur Wizards

Murshidabad Kings: 201/5 (20 overs)

Rashmi NES Medinipur Wizards: 95/5 (11.5 overs)

Result: Murshidabad Kings won by 28 runs (DLS Method)