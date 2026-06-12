IKO Breaks Ground on XPS Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Brantford

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New facility strengthens IKO's vertically integrated manufacturing network and marks another major milestone in the company's 75-year history

Brantford, ON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets, officially broke ground today, on its new extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario. David Koschitzky (CEO, IKO North America); Henry Koschitzky (IKO); Guy Tremblay (Vice President, Operations, IKO North America); Yekutiel Koschitzky (XPS General Manager and Product Innovation Manager, IKO North America); Christopher Brown (Regional Manufacturing Director, IKO North America) and other IKO representatives were joined by Mayor Kevin Davis, City of Brantford and MP Larry Brock to celebrate the milestone investment.

The new 67,000 square-foot facility represents more than $45 million in investment and further advances IKO's manufacturing capabilities across North America. While IKO currently operates polyISO insulation manufacturing facilities in Ontario, Alberta and Maryland, the Brantford facility will become the company's first XPS insulation manufacturing plant.

Once operational, the facility is expected to employ approximately 40 people in the Brantford area and will support customers across Canada and the northeastern United States.

“As a company founded in Canada, it is especially meaningful for us to continue investing in Canadian manufacturing and communities,” said Yekutiel Koschitzky, XPS General Manager and Product Innovation Manager at IKO North America.“ This new facility reflects IKO's long-term vision for growth, innovation and operational strength across North America. Brantford is an ideal location for this investment due to its strong manufacturing workforce, strategic access to key transportation routes and proximity to important customer markets. We are proud to contribute to the region's economic development while creating high-quality manufacturing jobs.”

The Brantford groundbreaking builds on recent strategic investments across North America, including the recent grand opening of a fiberglass manufacturing facility and glass mat plant in Chester County, South Carolina, as well as the upcoming opening of a new plant in Clay Hill, Florida later this month.

The Brantford XPS facility is expected to support growing demand for insulation products and further position IKO as a comprehensive building products manufacturer serving both residential and commercial markets.

Construction is currently underway, with additional project updates expected to be shared as development progresses.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.











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IKO Breaks Ground on XPS Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Brantford IKO Breaks Ground on XPS Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Brantford

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