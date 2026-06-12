From Misano To Valencia: Geely Cyan Racing Team Builds Momentum On The FIA TCR World Tour

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The Geely Preface TCR in action on the FIA TCR World Tour

VALENCIA, Spain, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competition intensifies across Europe as the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour arrives at Spain's Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia for the season's second round. After a breakthrough victory at the season opener in Misano, Italy, Geely Cyan Racing arrives in Valencia with strong momentum, continuing to showcase the performance and reliability of Geely's latest-generation touring car technology on one of motorsport's most competitive international stages.

The 2026 season marks a new chapter for Geely's international motorsport program. Geely Cyan Racing inherits the championship DNA of the Lynk&Co 03 TCR program, which secured nine world championship titles over seven seasons through Geely's long-standing partnership with Cyan Racing.

At the core of the team's campaign is the all-new Geely Preface TCR, developed from Geely's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which provides the performance, durability, and reliability required for international touring car competition while maintaining a direct link to Geely's production vehicles.

The strong debut at Misano validated the new car's competitiveness and reliability, with multiple podium finishes and fault-free performance throughout the event.

Valencia presents a different test. The revised 3.1 km Ricardo Tormo Circuit, where the Preface TCR completed its first public test earlier this year, will provide another demanding benchmark. Combined with the high temperatures expected during the race weekend, the event will intensify demands on thermal management, tyre performance, long-distance durability, and overall vehicle stability.

Four accomplished drivers-Ma Qinghua, Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, and Santiago Urrutia-will represent the team in Valencia. Geely Cyan Racing enters Valencia aiming to build on its Misano success.