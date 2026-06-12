Dharmendra Pradhan Releases Strategic Documents On Innovation, Startups

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday released two strategic documents on Bharat Innovates, showcasing India's emerging innovation and startup ecosystem rooted in higher education and research institutions.

The initiative reinforces the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to transform India from a nation of knowledge consumers into a nation of knowledge creators, innovators and technology leaders.

Pradhan said that one of the core objectives of the NEP 2020 is to transform India from a system of knowledge consumption to a system of knowledge creation and innovation.

He noted that the startups featured in the Bharat Innovates Strategic Documents are emerging from India's premier institutions, incubators and research ecosystems, reflecting the growing innovation capacity of the country's higher education sector.

The Minister said that Bharat Innovates reflects the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take India's innovation capabilities to the global stage.

The initiative is aligned with the Prime Minister's larger mission of building an innovation-led Viksit Bharat, he added.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Dr. Vineet Joshi; Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Deepak Bagla; Joint Secretary, Technical Education, Ministry of Education, Saumya Gupta and senior officials of the Ministry of Education were present on the occasion.

The Minister highlighted that Bharat Innovates is creating opportunities for Indian startups to engage with global investment firms managing over $3 trillion in assets and representing more than 12,000 investments worldwide.

He noted that the event is expected to bring together more than 100 global investors and leading institutions, reflecting growing international confidence in India's deep-tech and innovation ecosystem.

Pradhan stated that the initiative has already generated significant investor interest, with nearly $20 million in near-closure and finalised commitments.

He added that a series of roadshows in Paris, Tokyo and Bengaluru have been undertaken to connect Indian startups with global investors and strengthen international engagement.

The two strategic documents released on the occasion comprise the Bharat Innovates Startup Compendium, which profiles 120 high-potential startups selected from across the country.

The documents provide sector-wise market intelligence, technology trends, global opportunity mapping and strategic engagement pathways to help startups identify future growth opportunities.

The second Strategic Document showcases nearly 50 cutting-edge research and innovation projects from leading higher education and research institutions, including IITs, IISc and other premier institutions.

Under the aegis of the India–France Year of Innovation, the Union Ministry of Education is hosting Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, from 14–16 June 2026.

The event will bring together 120 elite Deep Tech innovators, selected from over 3,000 ventures, highlighting India's research capabilities across critical sectors like space, defence, biotechnology, and quantum computing.