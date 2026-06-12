Renukaswamy Case: Darshan Reads 3 Books A Week In Jail, Pavithra Gowda Turns To Writing

Two years after the Renukaswamy murder case, actor Darshan is reportedly spending time in jail by reading two to three books a week, while A1 accused Pavithra Gowda has taken up writing and is reportedly working on her autobiography while in custody.

Actor Darshan, who is lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after being arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, has reportedly turned to books to pass the time in jail. Sources said that Darshan, who is housed in a common barrack with other inmates, has been reading two to three books a week.

Meanwhile, A1 accused Pavithra Gowda has taken up writing while in prison. According to sources, she has been spending her time writing and is reportedly working on her autobiography.

It has been two years since actor Darshan and his associates were first arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. On June 11, 2024, Darshan was arrested by the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police from a hotel in Mysuru as part of the investigation into the case.

According to the police, Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga on June 7 and brought to a shed in Pattangere in Bengaluru's RR Nagar area, where he was allegedly assaulted. During the investigation, several accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, with Darshan's name also emerging in the case.

Darshan and some of the other accused later secured interim bail from the High Court and were released from prison. Subsequently, the police approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused.

After the Supreme Court cancelled the bail, seven accused, including Darshan, were sent back to jail. The case continues to attract widespread public attention across Karnataka.

The Karnataka High Court has rejected petitions filed by the state government seeking cancellation of bail granted to five co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, including Stony Brook Restaurant owner Vinay and Pawan, an assistant to the first accused Pavithra Gowda.

The other accused named in the petitions were Raghavendra, president of the Darshan Fans Association in Chitradurga, Nandish and Dhanraj. The Kamakshipalya police had filed four separate petitions before the High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted by a Bengaluru Sessions Court on December 24, 2024.

Justice S. Rachaiah completed the hearing on April 11 and reserved the verdict. On June 10, the court pronounced its order and dismissed all four petitions filed by the prosecution, allowing the bail granted to the accused to remain in force.

Darshan and others were arrested by Kamakshipalya police on June 11 in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan, actress Pavithra Gowda and other accused have been in judicial custody since June 22.

On October 30, the High Court granted interim bail to Darshan on medical grounds. Earlier, on October 14, the trial court had rejected bail petitions filed by Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Nagaraju and Lakshman.

However, the court granted bail to the eighth accused Ravi Shankar alias Ravi, the 13th accused Deepak Kumar alias Deepak, Karthik alias Kappe, Kesavamurthy and Nikhil Nayak.

On December 13, 2024, the High Court granted bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, R. Nagaraju, M Lakshman, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Jagadish alias Jagga and Pradosh Rao.

Following this, on December 24, 2024, the Bengaluru Sessions Court granted bail to five others, including Pawan and Vinay.

On August 14, 2025, the Supreme Court granted bail to the second accused Darshan, first accused Pavithra Gowda, 11th accused R. Nagaraju, 7th accused Anukumar alias Anu, 12th accused driver M. Lakshman, 6th accused Jagadish alias Jagga and 14th accused Pradosh S.

However, the High Court later cancelled the bail granted to Pradosh Rao alias Pradosh. Following this, the state government appealed seeking cancellation of bail granted to Pawan, Vinay and other accused.

The trial in the Renukaswamy murder case began on June 1 at the city's 59th Sessions Court, following a directive from the Supreme Court that the examination of key witnesses in the case be completed within one year.