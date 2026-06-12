ASBP Stock Heads For Best Week In Over 2 Months Why This Drug Delivery Tech Firm Is Buying An Auto Supplier?



Aspire Biopharma said it is looking to diversify its revenue streams and boost its earnings and cash flow profile.

Dura Driver Control Systems is a global automotive supplier with an annual revenue of $200 million. It operates 11 manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia and holds more than 310 patents.

Shares of Aspire Biopharma Holdings (ASBP) drew investor attention on Friday after the company announced an expansion into the automotive sector through the acquisition of Dura Driver Control Systems.

ASBP stock is heading for its best week in more than two months.

Why Is ASBP Acquiring DCS?

Aspire Biopharma, a firm with patent-pending drug-delivery technology, said it is looking to diversify its revenue streams and boost its earnings and cash flow profile. According to its latest earnings report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Aspire, a pre-revenue company, posted a loss of more than $24 million.

Dura Driver Control Systems (DCS), a global automotive supplier of electronic driver control systems for electric vehicles, generates more than $200 million in annual revenue. DCS operates 11 manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia and holds more than 310 patents.

“Concurrently, this strengthened financial foundation allows us to optimize our proprietary drug delivery technology and advance commercial opportunities for our innovative caffeine product portfolio,” said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO and Chairperson of the Aspire Biopharma Board.

How Did ASBP Fund The Acquisition?

Aspire will acquire 100% of DCS for $30 million in cash, with the transaction expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

In April, the company secured a commitment for a senior secured credit facility of up to $22.5 million to help fund its acquisition. The five-year loan is expected to cover a significant portion of the purchase price. On Monday, the company said it does not plan to raise new equity to complete the deal.

Retail Bullish Despite Early Decline

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for ASBP turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day earlier, amid 'high' message volumes.

On May 11, the company implemented a one-for-thirty reverse share split.

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