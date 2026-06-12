Gujarat CM Pays Tribute To Vijay Rupani On Air India Crash Anniversary

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and several BJP leaders on Friday paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India AI-171 crash in 2025.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the tragedy continued to remain etched in public memory and paid tribute to those who lost their lives. "A deeply tragic incident occurreid here a year ago, one that none of us has been able to forget. I offer my heartfelt tribute to the souls of the departed," Pansheriya said.

Memorial Temples Planned at Crash Site

He said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had announced plans to establish two temples at the site in memory of the tragedy. "CM Bhupendra Patel had announced plans to build two 'temples' here: a 'Vidya Mandir' (Temple of Knowledge) and an 'Aarogya Mandir' (Temple of Health)... The project is divided into two phases: the first involves constructing a hostel for medical super-speciality students, while the second phase will see the establishment of a spine hospital and a laboratory," the minister said.

Boeing Expresses Condolences

Meanwhile, Boeing also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the AI-171 crash and reiterated support for the ongoing investigation. "Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on Flight 171, with Air India, and with everyone affected by this tragedy. We continue to support the investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India," Boeing said in a statement.

About the AI-171 Crash

The tribute commemorates the devastating aviation tragedy that occurred exactly a year ago on June 12, 2025. The ill-fated Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met with a catastrophic accident a mere 32 seconds into its flight.

The aircraft plunged into the surrounding area almost immediately following its departure from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The catastrophic incident claimed a total of 260 lives in one of the region's most severe aviation disasters. The fatalities included 229 passengers and 12 crew members on board, alongside 19 individuals who tragically lost their lives on the ground when the aircraft went down.

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