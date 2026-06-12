Amazon India's Two-Wheeler Store Sees 2X Growth, Driven By Tier 2/3

Amazon India Sees 2x Growth in Two-Wheeler Sales

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Amazon India's two-wheeler store on Amazon has recorded 2x year-on-year growth, largely driven by Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as consumers increasingly choose premium and electric bikes alongside commuter models, according to a statement by Amazon.

Expanding Reach and Selection

Aman Lohan, Director - Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India, said, "The two-wheeler buying journey in India is often long and can get overwhelming with multiple options, fuel types and price points to consider. This feels more restrictive when you have limited selection, especially beyond the metros. For customers, Amazon brings together the largest selection by brands, price points and fuel types in one place with full price transparency and the convenience of digital payments. For brands, it expands their reach. Over the last two years, we have built the selection, the tools and the reach to serve both and will continue to expand through the year,"

Shift Towards Premium and Electric Models

According to the release, buyers across all fuel types are increasingly opting for two-wheelers with premium features, connected technology, advanced safety systems, and strong long-term ownership value. The average two-wheeler purchased on Amazon now exceeds Rs 1 lakh, signalling a shift toward higher-spec models.

"Premium motorcycles grew nearly 5x year-on-year, while commuter bikes more than doubled and ICE scooters grew 1.5x during the same period. For electric two-wheelers, the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh segment now accounts for over half of all EV demand on Amazon, a move away from entry-level options toward mid-premium electric mobility," the release added.

Surging Demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

Additionally, "Kakinada, Tirupati, and Nellore in the South have shown the highest growth with up to 12x increase in bookings YoY. 2-wheeler bookings from Nagaur and Jind in the North and Jamnagar, Bilaspur and Rajkot in the West have grown up to 6x YoY." In the East, Purnia and Samastipur have seen up to 7x year-on-year growth, emerging as new demand hubs.

The trend reflects a clear behavioural shift, with consumers increasingly choosing to purchase two-wheelers online. Over the past 12 months, customers from more than 2,300 Tier 3 towns bought a two-wheeler on Amazon for the first time. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)