'It Just Feels Like Right Time For Me To Step Away': Williamson On Retirement Decision

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Kane Williamson said it "feels like the right time" to walk away from international cricket, explaining that he wanted to leave the game while still fully committed rather than continue simply to add more appearances to his record.

The former New Zealand captain announced his retirement from international cricket after the first Test against England at Lord's. This marked the end of a notable 16-year international career that included 110 Tests. Williamson shared that he made this decision while sitting on the Lord's balcony after New Zealand's defeat in the opening Test. "It just feels like the right time for me to step away," Williamson was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The 35-year-old spent several days thinking about his choice and discussing it with his parents and partner before informing a small group that included captain Tom Latham, head coach Rob Walter, and team manager Mike Sandle. Most of his teammates were surprised by the news, learning of his decision on Friday morning when he called an informal meeting at the team's hotel.

The timing surprised many, considering New Zealand had just started a three-Test series against England and had a packed home season against India and Australia approaching. However, Williamson emphasised that he did not want to be part of the squad unless he could fully commit.

"When I look at the dressing room now and see the talent, and the journey that I think this team's looking to go on, it just feels like the right time for me to step away," he stated. "I feel really good about it. It's funny when you reflect on so much, but all good things come to an end. It's the change of seasons."

Williamson admitted retirement was not on his mind before the Lord's Test, but the experience led him to reflect deeply. "I didn't have it in mind," he said. "At that point, you want to value every experience and really commit, because that's what you have done, and what you expect from everyone else in the group. They definitely do that in a big way. So, yes, a bit of reflection."

"Obviously, that was an interesting match itself, but I was sitting up there on the balcony and thinking a bit about it. Then I took some time in the days after to get comfortable with the idea."

"I really like being grateful for the time I've had with this New Zealand cricket team, and I also feel excited about the potential I see in the group."

Having turned down a New Zealand central contract two years ago to better balance his workload and spend more time with his family, Williamson said he felt at peace stepping away while still able to perform at a high level. "It feels good not to exhaust it, because it's not just about me," he said. "There are many factors and a deep care for the team."

Williamson also felt satisfied that he finished his international career at the home of cricket instead of planning a farewell match in New Zealand. "Playing that last game at Lord's is kind of cool," he said. "I have too much respect for this team and where it's wanting to go."

He will stay with the squad for the rest of the England tour but plans to step back and let a new generation of leaders emerge.

"I'll be giving the team a bit of space," Williamson said. "I remember the day when other leaders in our team left. There are steps to take, and I think my stepping away allows that."

Head coach Rob Walter acknowledged the significant loss for New Zealand. "You don't lose Kane Williamson off the team sheet and get stronger, because he's a legend," Walter said.

When addressing the timing of the announcement, Walter added, "Everyone is asking, 'Why in the middle of the series?' but you hear his reasons, and you understand fully."

"That's the person he is, and the regard that he has for the team. It's not just about continuing because it's the end of a series. He wants to give the opportunity to someone else to take his place and fill a long-term role for the team."

Looking back on his career, Williamson pointed out New Zealand's victory over India in the 2021 World Test Championship final as one of his proudest moments.

"It was a real evolution of the side to reach that point, to deliver strong performances consistently, and to see some success after the ups and downs we experienced," he said. "It was great, but for those reasons rather than just the win."

The veteran also reflected on his journey from his Test debut to becoming one of the most respected figures in the sport.

"Remembering your first Test is special. It was the best thing ever. Even if you never play again, you have your baggy cap. It's incredible," he said. "Then, 16 years later, you're here making this decision. It's been an incredible journey."

When asked how he would like to be remembered, Williamson's response reflected the values that defined his career.

"Oh gosh, I didn't prepare for this one," he said with a smile. "Just as someone who cared deeply about the team, always wanted to do more, and was committed to my craft. I'm really grateful for it all."

While his international cricket career is now over, Williamson has not ruled out staying involved in the game. After working as a strategic advisor with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, coaching could be one avenue for him.

"I had a bit of time in coaching and enjoyed that," he said. "We'll see. The next step is to talk with all of you, take a few days with my family, and figure out what's next."

Williamson added that he remains undecided about continuing to play franchise cricket. "I'm just going to cross that bridge when I come to it. No specific plans in the playing department, but we'll see."