Trump Claims Iran Behind Drone Attacks On Indian Ships Calls Tehran's Leaked Terms On A Peace Deal 'Untrue'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) slammed Iran for their rebuffed drone attack on Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, calling it "totally unacceptable."

His remarks came hours after India summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires after the US Navy targeted commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, carrying Indian seafarers.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote,“Their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

Continuing with his criticism of the Iranian Republic, the US President noted, "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith."

Citing Iranian officials, Reuters on Friday reported that the proposed agreement largely aligns with Tehran's long-standing demands, while offering few clear concessions sought by Trump, apart from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had closed following the US-ordered strikes in February.

The official added that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon; Iran says it is not seeking one, the official noted.

The waiving of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets and halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon are essential Iranian demands. The source made no mention of what Iran might offer in return.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said that he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached.



This is a developing story. More details awaited.