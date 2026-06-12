Textile Recycling Market Worth $11.88 Billion By 2030, At 7.2%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The demand for textile recycling is increasing due to environmental, economic, and regulatory factors. As global textile use and fast fashion expand quickly, large quantities of textile waste are produced, most of which end up in landfills or incinerators. This has led to serious concerns about pollution, resource depletion, and climate change. Consumers are becoming more eco-conscious, encouraging brands to adopt circular business models and include recycled materials. Meanwhile, governments worldwide are enacting stricter regulations, such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and landfill bans, prompting manufacturers to manage waste more responsibly. Mechanical and chemical recycling advances are also making it more practical and scalable to process complex fiber blends. Additionally, recycled textiles offer long-term cost savings and support ESG goals, making them popular for industries aiming to boost sustainability efforts. This growing awareness is fuelling rapid growth in the sector.

Browse in-depth TOC on“Textile Recycling Market”

248 - Market Data Tables

57 – Figures

231 - Pages

List of Key Players in Textile Recycling Market:

Lenzing AG (Austria),Birla Cellulose (India),HYOSUNG TNC (South Korea),Unifi, Inc (US),Renewcell (Sweden),Patagonia, Inc (US),Leigh Fibers (US),Martex Fiber (US),The Woolmark Company (Australia),Textile Recycling International (UK),

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Textile Recycling Market:

Increasing textile waste due to decreased garment lifeUsage of harmful chemicals.Expansion in emerging markets.Lack of global textile waste traceability systems.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on material, nylon and nylon fibers hold the third-largest market share in the textile recycling market by material segment due to their widespread use, durability, and recyclability. As a synthetic fiber known for its strength, elasticity, and resistance to abrasion, nylon is widely used in high-performance applications such as activewear, swimwear, hosiery, outdoor gear, and industrial textiles. Its durable properties make it especially suitable for reuse and recycling, particularly in industries where performance and longevity are important. Nylon's recyclability, especially through chemical depolymerization methods, enables it to be broken down and reformed into high-quality fibers with performance features similar to virgin material. Additionally, leading brands and recyclers have invested in closed-loop systems and initiatives like Econyl (regenerated nylon made from waste materials such as fishing nets and fabric scraps), which have helped expand their presence in the recycled textile market. The rising focus on sustainable fashion and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly options have further boosted nylon's role, making it a key material in the transition toward circular textile production.

Based on end-use industry, home furnishing holds the third-largest market share in the textile recycling market due to its consistent demand for durable, cost-effective, and sustainable materials. This segment includes products such as curtains, upholstery, rugs, bed linens, and cushion covers that require large quantities of durable textiles. Recycled fibers, especially those made from cotton, polyester, and wool, are increasingly used in home furnishings as manufacturers aim to lower raw material costs and meet rising consumer demand for eco-friendly interior solutions. Moreover, large-scale construction and real estate projects are boosting demand for sustainable furniture options, particularly in markets with green building certifications and regulations that support circular materials. The home furnishing industry also benefits from simpler technical requirements compared to apparel or industrial uses, making it easier to incorporate recycled materials without sacrificing performance.

Based on region, Europe holds the third-largest market share in the textile recycling industry because of its strong regulatory framework, established recycling infrastructure, and rising consumer demand for sustainable products. The European Union has been leading the way in promoting a circular economy, launching ambitious initiatives like the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles, which requires separate textile waste collection by 2025 and promotes using recycled fibers in new products. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France have put in place advanced sorting, reuse, and fiber recovery systems that support recycling of both post-consumer and post-industrial waste. Despite these efforts, Europe ranks third behind Asia-Pacific and North America, mainly because of higher production and consumption volumes in those regions. Still, Europe's ongoing investments in innovation, policy-driven market changes, and public-private partnerships are steadily strengthening its position. The region's emphasis on quality standards, environmental compliance, and ethical sourcing also helps ensure recycled textiles meet both sustainability and performance standards, boosting demand and future growth.

Browse Adjacent Markets Yarns Fabric & Textile Market Research Reports

Related Reports: