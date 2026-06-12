New England's Top Security Executives Named At The 2026 Bostonciso ORBIE Awards

Leading CISOs honored for leadership, enterprise security, and business impact.

BOSTON, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 BostonCISO ORBIE Awards honored leading chief information security officers (CISOs) from Omnicom Group, Bain & Company, Inc, Group1001, Cambridge Health Alliance, Flagship Pioneering, Babson College & Analog Devices, Inc. for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by BostonCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, the prestigious awards honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Held at the Renaissance Boston Seaport District, the ceremony brought together top executives and industry leaders to honor excellence in security leadership across seven award categories.

“Behind every successful cybersecurity strategy is a CISO sharing a vision and a team rallying to the cause,” said Bob Litterer, BostonCISO Chair.“The ORBIE Awards are the most recognized and celebrated validation of these high performing leaders and the teams they've guided and inspired.”

Meet the 2026 BostonCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

Russell Koste, CISO, Analog Devices, Inc., received the Leadership ORBIE.

received the Leadership ORBIE. Christina Mazzone, Deputy CISO, Omnicom Group, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $17 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $17 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations. Tyler Gilbreath, EVP & CISO, Bain & Company, Inc, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations. Christopher Kennedy, CISO, Group1001, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue. Astrid Lambert, CISO, Cambridge Health Alliance, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $875 million annual revenue.

received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $875 million annual revenue. Julia Starr, CISO & DPO, Flagship Pioneering, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue. Michael Gioia, CISO, Babson College, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $325 million annual revenue.



About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



BostonCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the BostonCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Russell Koste, CISO, Analog Devices, Inc., & Michael Daly, VP & CISO, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading New England organizations and their technology partners.

The following partners made the 2026 BostonCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Fortinet, T-Mobile for Business & WEI

Fortinet, T-Mobile for Business & WEI Gold Partners: Chainguard & Optiv

Chainguard & Optiv Silver Partners: 7AI, Armis, Cyera, DigiCert, Red Canary, SentinelOne, Sublime Security & Tata Consultancy Services

7AI, Armis, Cyera, DigiCert, Red Canary, SentinelOne, Sublime Security & Tata Consultancy Services Bronze Partners: Aqueduct Technologies, AttackIQ, Between Pixels, Dragos, Elisity, Firemon, Forescout Technologies, GuidePoint Security, K Logic Security, Proofpoint, RSM US, SDG, Symmetry Systems, Tevora, Winslow Tech Group & X-Analytics

Aqueduct Technologies, AttackIQ, Between Pixels, Dragos, Elisity, Firemon, Forescout Technologies, GuidePoint Security, K Logic Security, Proofpoint, RSM US, SDG, Symmetry Systems, Tevora, Winslow Tech Group & X-Analytics Media Partner: Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United