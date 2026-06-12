Americans Have Traded More Than $25 Billion on Prediction Markets in 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert analysis explores the rapid growth of prediction markets across the United States as trading volumes reach record highs in 2026.

CHICAGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent nationwide industry analysis

This rapid growth is largely due to advances in both internet and mobile technology, which make it easier for users to purchase event contracts using an app just like stocks, creating a whole new set of issues related to how event contracts should be defined, whether as gambling or financial instruments. As a result of its fast growth, the market has attracted the attention of U.S. Congress and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), with calls for greater clarity in regulating the product, increased oversight of the operators and greater protection of consumers. In response to concerns regarding potential gambling and the fact that many were being offered without state licensing, several states issued cease-and-desist orders or are developing new legislation.

While both politics and sports currently account for most of the trading activity, the mid-term elections of 2026 are resulting in unprecedented trading levels on political events and federal regulations have been adopted that allow for additional leagues and championships as well as players to be added to sports-related event contracts. Major brokerage firms have taken the next step by incorporating prediction markets into their existing offerings.

According to experts, the fact that the total value of trading has exceeded $25 billion indicates that prediction markets are rapidly transitioning toward being a mainstream product versus a niche product designed for a particular demographic segment.

However, it is important to acknowledge that there will be many variations in levels of trading activity among different consumers based upon factors such as age, income, and preferences related to specific products. For instance, younger people are increasingly attracted to sports and cryptocurrency-related markets because they are comfortable using mobile-based platforms. On the other hand, events such as elections and economics markets tend to draw a much larger audience of potential customers including both young and older retail investors.

In 2026 the U.S. prediction markets sector is expected to continue evolving. It appears probable that the number of major brokerages participating in the sector will grow tremendously. Additionally, new categories of markets and additional product development will probably support higher-than-ever customer engagement. Analysts note further that trading volume can be extremely sensitive to the accessibility and quality of advertising. For example, platforms with mobile-first design, instant settlement and strong liquidity in popular markets are typically associated with higher trading volume (per trader). The distinction between betting and trading is also emerging as a critical public policy issue.

For continued coverage of gambling statistics and industry trends, visit Sweepspulse.

Attachment

Americans Have Traded More Than $25 Billion on Prediction Markets in 2026

CONTACT: Maria Cruz Head of Media Relations...