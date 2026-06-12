2026 Rome Design Awards Announces Winners For Season 1, Celebrating Global Design Excellence Across Disciplines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 2026 Rome Design Awards has announced its winners of Season 1, recognising outstanding achievements across architecture, interior design, product design, furniture, lighting, packaging, and related design disciplines.

Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award received entries from over 20 countries, honouring designers, studios, agencies, and brands whose works demonstrate strong design thinking, technical execution, and purposeful innovation.

“The Rome Design Awards was established to recognise work that sets a professional standard. This year's winners have demonstrated exactly that - a level of clarity, execution, and intent that defines what design should achieve today. Their recognition is not just a milestone, but a benchmark for the industry moving forward, carrying significance across the global design community.”

2026 Designs of the Year (Season 1)

The highest honours are presented to the Designs of the Year in the first season of 2026, recognising entries that demonstrate exceptional achievement in design execution, innovation, and overall impact. Selected from this season's winning works, these projects represent the strongest examples of contemporary design practice and establish a benchmark for excellence across their respective disciplines.

1. Interior Design of the Year – Horizon Vessel by Minimal Studio (Spain)

2. Architectural Design of the Year – Governors Island: Self-Sustaining Micro Ecological Island by Siyu Gao (United States)

3. Packaging Design of the Year – BACCHUS' TRIUMPH:Collector's 2026 by Xu Zhou of ChangZhou University (China)

2026 Featured Winners

The 2026 programme also highlights a selection of featured winners whose entries stood out for their originality, execution, and overall design value.

From independent designers to established studios and international brands, these winners represent a wide spectrum of contemporary design practice across multiple disciplines. The list of winners include: Studio Lovato, Mimar Architecture + Engineering, Minsk Watch Plant, HZS Design Holding Company Limited & CDG International Design Ltd., Designs By Arman, GLAMOROUS co.,ltd., Licht Kunst Licht AG, Nobel LA, dwp., and many more.

The complete list of winners is available at winner.

Judged by International Design Professionals

Entries were evaluated by an international panel of design professionals through a blind judging process. Each submission was assessed based on criteria such as creativity, functionality, execution, innovation, and relevance to its respective discipline.

This approach ensures that each recognised work meets a consistent professional standard, reinforcing the credibility of the Rome Design Awards within the global design community.

2026 Rome Design Awards: Season 2 Now Open

Following the announcement of the winners for Season 1, the Rome Design Awards is now open for Season 2 submissions. Designers, studios, and brands are invited to submit work across all design disciplines for the upcoming competition.

The Early Bird Deadline falls on 16 July, with entries being accepted until 29 October. The complete results are scheduled to be announced on 11 December. Further details are available at design-awards

About Rome Design Awards

The Rome Design Awards is an international competition recognising outstanding achievements across multiple areas of design, including architecture, interiors, product design, furniture, lighting, and packaging. The award honours work that demonstrates strong creative direction, practical value, and meaningful contribution to the global design industry.