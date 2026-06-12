HMT Revival Plan In The Final Stage: Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) Speaking on the revival of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy announced that the government's plan to rejuvenate one of India's most iconic industrial enterprises has entered its final stage.

He was addressing the 65th Foundation Day celebrations of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) in Bengaluru.

He said the government is committed to revitalising HMT's various business divisions and operational units spread across different parts of the country, including Bengaluru. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in its final stages, and discussions with concerned stakeholders and ministries will be undertaken shortly to expedite implementation.

The Minister noted that the government has been working over the past two years to formulate a comprehensive revival strategy for HMT. A high-level committee chaired by V.K. Saraswat, a former member of NITI Aayog, was constituted to examine the matter and submit recommendations. Based on the committee's extensive recommendations, a structured roadmap has been prepared to restore HMT to its rightful position as a leading industrial enterprise.

Kumaraswamy further stated that these efforts have received the full support and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, the government has initiated concrete steps to restore HMT's legacy and usher in a new era of growth and excellence for the historic institution.

On the occasion, the Union Minister dedicated the Advanced Engineering Material Testing Facility Centre at CMTI to the nation. He subsequently toured the institute, visited various departments, reviewed ongoing activities, and interacted with young scientists and researchers to understand their work and aspirations.

He said that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, unprecedented emphasis has been placed on manufacturing-led growth and employment-generating industries, creating a strong foundation for India's industrial transformation.

The Minister highlighted the government's sustained focus on strengthening manufacturing and research ecosystems. He noted that these efforts have significantly accelerated industrial growth while generating large-scale employment opportunities across sectors.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy observed that over the past twelve years, the Modi government has accorded exceptional priority to industrial research, innovation, and technological advancement. At a time when concerns are often expressed regarding employment opportunities for engineering and diploma graduates, the government has actively worked to create a robust ecosystem that generates high-quality, skill-based employment for technically qualified youth.

The Minister described CMTI, headquartered in Bengaluru, as one of India's most distinguished industrial research institutions. He noted that the institute has been making significant contributions by developing advanced technologies and equipment for several strategic sectors, including aerospace and defence.

Kumaraswamy announced that the Central Government intends to substantially expand CMTI in the coming years. In line with PM Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the government is committed to providing greater financial and institutional support to strengthen the institute's capabilities and expand its national footprint.

Reflecting on CMTI's journey, the Minister noted that what began as a modest institution 65 years ago has today evolved into a premier centre of excellence. Apart from directly generating employment for hundreds of professionals and supporting thousands of families, the institute has made remarkable contributions across research, innovation, product development, and industrial advancement. He commended CMTI for its unwavering commitment to nation-building and technological self-reliance.

The programme was attended by CMTI Director Nagahanumaiah, senior officials, scientists, industry representatives, and other distinguished guests.