Congress Should Identify 'Black Sheep' For Meenakshi Natarajan Fiasco: KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 12 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Friday demanded that the Congress party leadership investigate who within the party leaked details related to cases against Meenakshi Natarajan and supplied information to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, resulting in the rejection of her nomination for Rajya Sabha.

He said that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, should identify the“black sheep” within the Congress who are undermining the party from within.

During an interaction with media persons, Rama Rao asserted that the Congress party itself is solely responsible for Meenakshi Natarajan's defeat. He questioned why Congress leaders are attempting to drag political opponents into an issue that is entirely the result of their own internal betrayals and factional politics.

KTR remarked that if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is so fond of constituting Special Investigation Teams (SITs), he should order an SIT probe into this matter as well.

He alleged that Congress has a history of selling important positions for money and claimed that even the present Chief Minister secured his position through financial and political arrangements.

KTR strongly condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks referring to Hitler and war-related destruction. He said it was deeply disturbing that a democratically elected Chief Minister would speak admiringly of Hitler or glorify destruction witnessed in war zones.

According to KTR, any individual who celebrates devastation and destruction demonstrates a disturbing mindset. He said such comments are unacceptable in a democracy and expose the Chief Minister's dangerous thinking.

Expressing disappointment over Minister Sridhar Babu's defence of the Chief Minister's remarks, KTR said it was unfortunate that an educated and experienced leader would attempt to justify such statements.

KTR criticised the Chief Minister's handling of Hyderabad's monsoon preparedness and urban infrastructure management. He stated that Hyderabad's current resilience is largely due to the infrastructure projects implemented during the BRS government.

He alleged that the current government failed to conduct proper monsoon preparedness reviews and neglected to maintain infrastructure built during the BRS administration.

He further alleged that the cancellation of the Airport Metro project increased traffic congestion and deprived lakhs of commuters of a major transport solution that could have been completed quickly and efficiently.

KTR alleged that HYDRAA has evolved into an institution more focused on intimidation and blackmail than genuine public service.

He claimed that the government is using HYDRAA as an excuse for every urban problem, including flood management, desiltation, lake protection, and encroachment issues. However, he argued that the agency has failed to deliver meaningful results while creating fear among citizens and businesses.

KTR challenged the government to demonstrate the actual benefits achieved through HYDRAA's operations and questioned the transparency surrounding its functioning.

KTR accused the Chief Minister of constructing an extravagant palace-like residence costing nearly Rs 200 crore while neglecting public welfare commitments.

He questioned where the revenues generated from large-scale government land sales and massive borrowings have gone. Despite raising enormous financial resources, he said, the government has failed to properly implement welfare schemes, pension commitments, and fee reimbursement programmes.

KTR alleged that several government orders relating to the Chief Minister's residence have been kept secret and questioned why such secrecy is necessary if everything is being done transparently.

He also criticised the purchase of helicopters and other expenditures he described as extravagant, while ordinary citizens continue to struggle with rising costs and unfulfilled promises.

KTR criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government, stating that the country has little to show after more than a decade of BJP rule.

He alleged that key promises, including doubling farmers' incomes, providing housing for all, ensuring universal access to drinking water, and transforming India into a $5 trillion economy, remain unfulfilled.

KTR argued that instead of addressing economic and social challenges, the BJP has focused on divisive politics and creating tensions among communities. He further claimed that Telangana has received little benefit from 12 years of BJP rule at the Centre.

KTR expressed confidence that the BRS will return to power with a strong majority in the next elections.

He said multiple surveys indicate growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government and increasing support for BRS. According to him, Congress is steadily losing public confidence because of governance failures and unfulfilled guarantees.

KTR clarified that BRS intends to contest future elections independently and does not foresee electoral alliances. He noted that the party has undertaken introspection following the previous election and is addressing shortcomings identified by the public.