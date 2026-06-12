CIBSE Welcomes Dave Cooper As New President For 20262027

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CIBSE is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Cooper as its President for 2026–2027, following his inauguration at the CIBSE Annual General Meeting 2026, held at CIBSE's headquarters in London recently.

Dave Cooper succeeds Vince Arnold, bringing more than four decades of experience in the lift and escalator industry. Dave brings exceptional technical expertise, leadership and a strong commitment to the engineering profession. Throughout his distinguished career, he has built a reputation as an engineer, educator, author and advocate for safety, making a significant contribution to both the industry and CIBSE.

A longstanding and highly respected member of the Institution, Dave has played a pivotal role in the development of multiple editions of CIBSE Guide D: Transportation Systems in Buildings, one of the industry's most influential technical publications. His contributions to engineering and professional practice have been recognised through the award of a CIBSE Silver Medal and an MBE.

Alongside his new role as 2026-2027 CIBSE President, Dave continues to hold a wide range of positions across industry, academia and charitable organisations. He has been a Professor at the University of Northampton, where he was involved with the MSc in Lift Engineering programme, and is currently serving as a Visiting Professor at the University of East London. He also sits on the executive committee and membership panel of the Society of Vertical Transportation, chairs The Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Estate Management Lift Panel for Authorising Engineers, serves as Middle Warden of the Worshipful Company of Engineers and chairs both The Rumford Club and the Trustee Boards of the Lift Industry Charity and the Lift Symposium Educational Trust.

His extensive involvement across standards, education and professional bodies includes membership of the British Standards committees for lifts, escalators and cableways, and participation in Safety Assessment Federation technical committees.

In his Presidential Address, Dave outlined his theme for the year, Future-proofing through resilience, highlighting the critical role engineers play in creating buildings and infrastructure that remain resilient, efficient and adaptable for generations to come.

Addressing members and guests at the AGM, Dave emphasised that engineering must extend beyond addressing immediate challenges and focus on anticipating future needs. His message was clear:“Future-proofing isn't optional, it's essential.”

Commenting on his appointment as 2026-2027 CIBSE President, Dave said:“It is a tremendous honour to serve as President of CIBSE for 2026-2027. Throughout my career I have been passionate about advancing engineering excellence, sharing knowledge and supporting the next generation of professionals. As our industry continues to evolve, we must ensure that the buildings and systems we design today remain resilient, adaptable and fit for the future. I look forward to working with CIBSE members across the world to help drive that ambition forward.”

About CIBSE:

CIBSE is the leading global body for building services professionals, championing sustainability, innovation and building performance across the built environment. We empower and equip professionals with the expertise, guidance and standards needed to deliver safe, efficient and future-ready buildings. Through our leadership in decarbonisation, building performance and continuous professional development, we support a community dedicated to creating better places for people and the planet.