UAE Pavilion To Showcase National Defense Capabilities And Advance International Collaboration At Eurosatory 2026

The pavilion provides a strategic platform to showcase the UAE's advanced defence and security capabilities on a global stage.

The pavilion reinforces the UAE's position as a trusted global partner in defence innovation and security cooperation.

The pavilion offers national companies a global platform to present their integrated solutions and next-generation technologies to global buyers, investors, and strategic partners.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:June 2026 - The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion has announced its participation in Eurosatory 2026, Europe's premier defence and security exhibition, taking place in Paris from 15 to 19 June.

Recognised as one of the world's leading defence industry platforms, attracting over 2,100 exhibitors from more than 65 countries, Eurosatory 2026 will spotlight the latest advancements in cybersecurity, space technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging digital threats, as well as showcase next-generation remote engagement systems and advanced security, crisis management, industrial resilience, and war economy solutions.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion provides a strategic platform to showcase the UAE's advanced defence capabilities on a global stage, while fostering international collaboration in the defence and security sectors.

The pavilion brings together leading national defence and security companies, including EDGE Group, Resource Industries, and Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), to present their integrated solutions, advanced systems, and next-generation technologies, highlighting the UAE's industrial strength and reinforcing its position as a trusted global partner in defence innovation and security cooperation.

Additionally, it provides a dynamic platform for high-level engagement, enabling governments, industry leaders, and strategic partners to exchange expertise and forge strategic partnerships, in line with the UAE's commitment to fostering international collaboration and strengthening global security.

The pavilion also serves as a gateway to key international markets, offering national companies direct access to global buyers, investors, and decision-makers, unlocking high-value export opportunities, and enhancing the long-term competitiveness of the UAE's national defence and security sectors.

In addition to national companies, the UAE's defence publications, Al Jundi Journal and Nation Shield, will join the UAE pavilion as official media partners, delivering extensive coverage and highlighting the pavilion's participation in this prominent event.

As the organiser of the UAE pavilion, ADNEC Group will promote the UAE's flagship defence and security events, including the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), as well as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX).

Eurosatory 2026 visitors are invited to visit the UAE pavilion at indoor stands G415 and H415, Hall 5A, and outdoor stand EXTPE6A, Booth A190, from 15 to 19 June to engage with senior industry leaders and defence experts, learn more about the products and solutions on display, and explore strategic collaboration opportunities.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. From real estate to hospitality, asset and investment management, events, catering and tourism, and urban infrastructure, we are bringing cities to life by delivering long-term and sustainable value.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

ADNEC Group's diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world's most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi in achieving its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group's Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which cater to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group's tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi's sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group's diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate's creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.