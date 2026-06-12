UAE's Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs Crowned At INJAZ UAE Company Program Competition 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – June, 2026 – INJAZ UAE, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, has announced“PocketPal” from The University of Wollongong in Dubai and“Hydroguard” from the American School of Creative Science (ASCS), Nad Al Sheba, as the national champions of the INJAZ UAE Company Program Competition 2026, following a year-long entrepreneurship journey that saw more than 800 students build real businesses from the ground up across 99 student-led enterprises. The winning teams were recognized for their ability to transform innovative ideas into commercially viable solutions that address real-world challenges.

The event, held at the Intercontinental Festival City, brought together senior representatives from leading public and private sector organizations to celebrate the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. H.E. Faisal Bin Juma Belhoul, Chairperson of INJAZ UAE, toured the event alongside Sheikha Alia Bint Butti Al Maktoum and H.E. Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, who engaged with participants as they showcased their business ideas.

HE Faisal Bin Juma Belhoul, Chairperson of INJAZ UAE, said:“The achievements of our students reflect the power of collaboration between education, industry, and government. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners, mentors, and judges for their unwavering support. The Company Program underscores our commitment to empowering youth and building a knowledge-driven economy in line with UAE Vision 2031 and the vision of the leaders of this nation.”

The Company Program is INJAZ UAE's flagship entrepreneurship initiative and one of the country's largest experiential learning platforms for youth. This year's edition engaged 595 high school students across 68 teams from 23 schools and 213 university students across 31 teams from nine universities, providing participants with hands-on experience in developing, launching, and managing real business enterprises. Following months of mentorship, business planning, and competitive evaluation, the strongest teams advanced to the national finals to present their ventures before a distinguished panel of judges.

Razan Bashiti, CEO of INJAZ UAE, said:“The Company Program demonstrates what becomes possible when young people are given the opportunity to learn by doing. Throughout this journey, students have developed businesses, tested ideas, solved real-world challenges, and built the confidence, resilience, and leadership skills needed to succeed in an evolving economy. We are incredibly proud of our youth and excited to see how this next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs will contribute to the UAE's future.”

This year's two national champions tackled some of today's most pressing challenges. PocketPal, the university track winner, is a youth-driven fintech platform combining financial education with real-world money management tools under parental supervision, featuring a dual parent-child interface and gamified learning elements that help young people build financial responsibility through hands-on experience. On the high school side, HydroGuard is an AI-powered drowning detection system that monitors swimmers in real time, identifies signs of distress, and sends instant alerts, also tracking water conditions to offer an affordable and accessible safety solution for pools and aquatic environments.

CEO of the Year - High School Track: Hamad Qais of IDNTT, Dubai National School AlBarsha CEO of the Year - University Track: Layan Al Khalidy of Tawfeeri, American University of Sharjah Product of the Year - High School Track: FitID, Dubai National School AlTwar Product of the Year - University Track: NAFEES, American University of Sharjah Sustainability Heroes Award - University Track, presented in partnership with Nestlé: EcoStep, Ajman University Best Financial Plan Award - University Track, presented in partnership with Mashreq Bank: PocketPal, University of Wollongong in Dubai Best Business Plan Award - University Track, presented in partnership with MetLife: FALCON, American University of Sharjah Best Sustainable Business Concept Award - High School Track, presented in partnership with FedEx: MROWA, AlBarsha Zayed Educational Complex Technology Award - High School Track, presented in partnership with Honeywell: TIBB, developed collaboratively by students from Al Falahiya School, American School of Creative Science, Applied Technology Schools, Al Qalaa School – Al Hamriyah, Future International School, Al Resalah International School of Science, Al Zawraa High School – Girls – Dubai, and Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys Best Business Plan Award - High School Track, presented in partnership with Visa: NemaBite, Hamdan bin Rashid School Best Financial Plan Award - High School Track, presented in partnership with HSBC: SILAH, developed collaboratively by students from Mleih School, Al Shawamekh School, Madhab Girls School, Altween Boys School, Al Resalah International School of Science, Diyar Private Academy, Applied Technology Schools – Fujairah, Zayed Al Thani School, Applied Technology Schools, and Future International School

In addition to the two national championship titles, INJAZ UAE honored outstanding student achievements through a series of partner‐supported awards that recognized excellence in innovation, sustainability, and business planning.

The winning teams will now go on to represent the UAE at the INJAZ Al‐Arab Regional Company Program Competition, taking place in Cairo, Egypt, in November 2026. There, they will compete alongside top student entrepreneurs from across the region and showcase the innovation, creativity, and talent emerging from the UAE's next generation of business leaders - reinforcing the country's growing presence in regional youth entrepreneurship.

About INJAZ UAE:

INJAZ UAE is the leading youth employability and entrepreneurship organization in the UAE, dedicated to empowering young people between the ages of 11-24 to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy. A member of the 13-country INJAZ Al-Arab network and Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, INJAZ UAE bridges the gap between education and employment through hands-on, volunteer-led programs in work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Over 20+ years, the organization has delivered high quality, scalable programs with measurable impact that align closely with national priorities – transforming the lives of 100,000+ students, engaging with 4,000+ corporate volunteers, and partnering with 60+ businesses across 60 schools and 30 universities – all at no cost to participants. INJAZ UAE collaborates with corporate partners, such as Google, FedEx, and Amazon, to amplify its reach and ensure programs are aligned with market demands, fostering innovation and sustainable growth.

INJAZ UAE is currently working with Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to equip Dubai students with entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, well aligned with the Dubai Education 33 Strategy to boost experiential learning, skills development, and knowledge exchange.