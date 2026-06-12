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PHX Energy Services Corp.

PHX Energy Services Corp.


2026-06-12 10:06:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - PHX Energy Services Corp.: Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share designated as an“eligible dividend” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), payable on July 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30. PHX Energy Services Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $11.24.

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