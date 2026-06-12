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Arizona Metals Corp.

Arizona Metals Corp.


2026-06-12 10:06:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Arizona Metals Corp.: Announces the filing of an independent technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects covering the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Company's 100% owned Kay Mine Project. The full Technical Report, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment - NI 43-101 Technical Report, Kay Mine Project, Arizona, USA," is dated June 12, with an effective date of April 30. Arizona Metals Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.18.

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