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Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Announces that it has entered into a binding definitive Asset Purchase Agreement with CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. dated June 11, to acquire the Robinson-Lasher zinc-germanium-gallium project located in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District in Livingston County, Kentucky, approximately 90 miles north of the planned US$7.4 billion Korea Zinc zinc smelter in Clarksville, Tennessee. Silver Elephant Mining Corp. shares T. ELEF are trading up $0.01 at $0.13.
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