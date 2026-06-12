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Xtract One Technologies
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Xtract One Technologies: Announced that it will participate in the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase Conference in Las Vegas on June 17 and 18. Management will provide a general presentation, to be webcast live, on June 17 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time and then host one-on-one meetings with investors all day on June 18. Individuals attending the conference are encouraged to contact Planet MicroCap directly for meeting availability. Xtract One Technologies shares T are trading down $0.04 at $0.66.
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