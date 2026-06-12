MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Contango Silver & Gold Inc. (CTGO) Opens the Market

June 12, 2026 9:53 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chief Executive Officer, and Shawn Khunkhun, President, of Contango Silver & Gold Inc. (TSX: CTGO) ("Contango Silver & Gold" or the "Company"), and their executive team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.



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Contango Silver & Gold is a North American producer with a high-grade portfolio in Alaska and British Columbia. We have a proven track record of execution, demonstrated by the successful Direct Ship Ore (DSO) model at the Manh Choh mine. By leveraging this cash flow, we are advancing a robust pipeline including the Lucky Shot, Johnson Tract, and district-scale Kitsault Valley projects, focused on rapid resource expansion and long-term shareholder value.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse

Chief Executive Officer

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1-907-388-7770

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange