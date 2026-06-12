National Musicians Fascinate Audience In Uzbekistan

Spectacular concert program dedicated to the rich heritage of
Azerbaijani music has been presented at the Uzbekistan State
Conservatory in Tashkent, AzerNEWS reports.
The event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Uzbekistan, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Cultural
Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, university rectors,
well-known music scholars, professors and teaching staff, cultural
figures, and a large number of music enthusiasts.
The program featured performances by Honored Artist of
Azerbaijan, Director of the International Mugham Center and
Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Sahib Pashazade, and Peoples
Artist and renowned pianist Yegana Akhundova, accompanied by the
Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra.
The concert was conducted under the artistic direction and baton
of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Kamoliddin Urinbayev, and included
selected works by Azerbaijani composers.
The event also marked one of the first major cultural programs
held to celebrate the opening of the renovated concert hall of the
Uzbekistan State Conservatory. Azerbaijani musicians performed
masterpieces by prominent composers Fikrat Amirov and Hajibey
Hajiyev (Haji Khanmammadov) with high artistic mastery.
The program featured Fikret Amirov's suite from the ballet "One
Thousand and One Nights,' the "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra on
Arabic Themes" by F. Amirov and E. Nazirova, and Hajibey Hajiyev's
"Concerto No. 2 for Tar and Orchestra," showcasing the expressive
depth and aesthetic richness of Azerbaijani music.
At the end of the concert, Sahib Pashazade presented
commemorative gifts to the rector of the Uzbekistan State
Conservatory, Kamoliddin Urinbayev.
During their visit to Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani artists also
chaired the State Examination Commission of the Uzbekistan State
Conservatory.
It is worth noting that in December of last year, as part of the
Uzbekistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan, Yegana Akhundova and
Sahib Pashazade performed with the Uzbekistan State Symphony
Orchestra at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.
The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, is an
institution that operates under the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Uzbekistan.
The center strengthens cultural, educational, scientific, and
humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
It hosts museums that highlight the history of Azerbaijan, the
legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the historical
friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The center facilities
also support cultural and educational activities, including music,
dance, and folklore ensembles, and provide space for events that
promote Azerbaijani traditions.
Over the years, the Cultural Center has played a significant
role in advancing bilateral cooperation through diverse programs
and initiatives. It has been recognized as one of the most active
foreign cultural centers in Uzbekistan, engaging media, public
figures, and civil society in cultural dialogue.
Through exhibitions, presentations, and collaborations with
local institutions, the center fosters greater understanding of
Azerbaijan's culture, history, and language.
In addition to its own events, the center contributes to broader
educational and cultural cooperation by supporting initiatives such
as establishing Azerbaijani cultural corners in libraries and
facilitating academic exchange programs, further reinforcing the
cultural bridge between the two nations.
CommentsNo comment