Lakki Marwat: Attack Near Mosque Leaves Child Martyred, Several Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Lakki Marwat, in the jurisdiction of Thana Ghazni Khel, near Khairo Khel Pakka Masjid in Bikhan Khel, a suicide attack was carried out using an explosive device fitted on a motorbike.

According to police spokesperson Qudratullah, after the blast the attacker tried to enter the mosque to carry out a suicide explosion inside. However, local residents responded in time and shot him dead on the spot. Meanwhile, the explosion occurred outside the mosque.

Also Read: 3 Killed, 17 Injured as Fierce Storm Batters Bannu

As a result of the incident, one girl was martyred and three people were injured, including Sharifullah, Asad, and two to three children. Police said all the injured are in stable condition and out of danger.

It was further reported that the body of the suicide attacker has been taken into custody by members of the peace committee. Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and started an investigation.