MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discuss prospects for launching direct air service.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan following talks between President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze in Bishkek on June 12.

“During the meeting, the prospects for launching direct air service between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia were discussed,” the statement said.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized his readiness to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in trade and economic affairs, agriculture, tourism, culture, sports, environmental protection, and other areas of mutual interest.

Irakli Kobakhidze invited Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Georgia. The head of state accepted the invitation.

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