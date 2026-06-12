Azerbaijani Central Bank Completes 2025 With Profit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) completed 2025 with a profit.

This was announced in the report by the CBA.

According to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the revenues of the CBA amounted to 1.06 billion manat ($624 million) as of December 31, 2025.

The information says that 863.8 million manat ($508.1 million) of revenues came from interest, revaluation, and conversion income generated through the management of foreign currency assets. Another 69.5 million manat ($40.9 million) was generated from interest income on securities acquired in the domestic market, 6.9 million manat ($4.1 million) from interest on centralized credit resources, and 18.5 million manat ($10.9 million) from services provided to customers.

In addition, 8.8 million manat ($5.2 million) came from the amortization of financial assets, 0.7 million manat ($412,000) from changes in the fair value of those assets, and 0.7 million manat ($412,000) from income generated through derivative financial instruments in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, 12.8 million manat ($7.5 million) was generated from the reversal of provisions created for financial assets classified at amortized cost, while 14.5 million manat ($8.5 million) came from the sale of commemorative and investment banknotes, the revaluation of investment property, and other income sources. Accounting income from the revaluation of foreign exchange positions amounted to 63.4 million manat ($37.3 million).

During the reporting period, the CBA's total expenses amounted to 334.8 million manat ($197 million), of which 211.6 million manat ($124.5 million) were operating expenses.

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