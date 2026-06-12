MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and China discuss prospects for development of bilateral relations.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

This was discussed on June 12, 2026, during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Liu Bin.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as issues of cooperation within international and regional organizations," the statement said.

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