Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan And China Discuss Prospects For Development Of Bilateral Relations

Tajikistan And China Discuss Prospects For Development Of Bilateral Relations


2026-06-12 10:03:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Tajikistan and China discuss prospects for development of bilateral relations.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

This was discussed on June 12, 2026, during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Liu Bin.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as issues of cooperation within international and regional organizations," the statement said.

--

MENAFN12062026000187011040ID1111250111



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search