Turkmenistan, ADB Discuss Implementation Of Joint Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the current state of cooperation and prospects for implementing joint priority projects.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a report published on June 12.

"Ambassador A. Bayramov met with I. Yang, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)," the report says, noting that the meeting took place on the sidelines of official events marking the 128th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future directions of the mutually beneficial partnership between Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank,'' the report says.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of joint priority projects.

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