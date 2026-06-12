Next Group Of Former Idps Receives House Keys In Azerbaijan's Khojavand Villages (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The families who arrived in Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar settlements of Khojavand district with the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) were presented with the keys to their houses today.

After welcoming the newly relocated families, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unknown objects and to report such situations to the relevant agencies.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials.

The families happily accepted the keys and settled in their homes.

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