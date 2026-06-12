(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42 RESULT OF AGM

12 JUNE 2026 The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11 June 2026 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,582,679 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.46% of the issued share capital as at 11 June 2026. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (%) Votes at Discretion (%) Total Votes For (%) Votes Against (%) Votes

Withheld* 1 8,823,452 92.59 682,401 7.16 9,503,785 99.75 23,780 0.25 53,046 2 8,202,401 88.12 682,401 7.33 8,882,734 95.45 423,799 4.55 274,078 3 8,099,180 87.29 683,597 7.36 8,780,709 94.65 496,094 5.35 303,808 4 8,238,114 87.29 728,973 7.73 8,965,019 95.02 470,235 4.98 145,357 5 8,572,704 90.87 728,457 7.72 9,299,093 98.59 133,327 1.41 148,191 6 8,193,691 86.98 815,521 8.65 9,007,144 95.63 411,463 4.37 162,004 7 8,140,173 87.55 714,505 7.69 8,852,610 95.23 443,017 4.76 284,984 8 8,613,461 90.80 581,228 6.13 9,192,621 96.93 291,092 3.07 96,898 9 8,066,702 87.15 582,025 6.29 8,646,659 93.44 607,283 6.56 326,669 10 7,828,153 83.83 623,478 6.68 8,449,563 90.51 886,220 9.49 244,828

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181