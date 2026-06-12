Result Of AGM
|Resolution
|Votes For
|(%)
|Votes at Discretion
|(%)
|Total Votes For
|(%)
|Votes Against
|(%)
| Votes
Withheld*
|1
|8,823,452
|92.59
|682,401
|7.16
|9,503,785
|99.75
|23,780
|0.25
|53,046
|2
|8,202,401
|88.12
|682,401
|7.33
|8,882,734
|95.45
|423,799
|4.55
|274,078
|3
|8,099,180
|87.29
|683,597
|7.36
|8,780,709
|94.65
|496,094
|5.35
|303,808
|4
|8,238,114
|87.29
|728,973
|7.73
|8,965,019
|95.02
|470,235
|4.98
|145,357
|5
|8,572,704
|90.87
|728,457
|7.72
|9,299,093
|98.59
|133,327
|1.41
|148,191
|6
|8,193,691
|86.98
|815,521
|8.65
|9,007,144
|95.63
|411,463
|4.37
|162,004
|7
|8,140,173
|87.55
|714,505
|7.69
|8,852,610
|95.23
|443,017
|4.76
|284,984
|8
|8,613,461
|90.80
|581,228
|6.13
|9,192,621
|96.93
|291,092
|3.07
|96,898
|9
|8,066,702
|87.15
|582,025
|6.29
|8,646,659
|93.44
|607,283
|6.56
|326,669
|10
|7,828,153
|83.83
|623,478
|6.68
|8,449,563
|90.51
|886,220
|9.49
|244,828
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment