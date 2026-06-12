Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Peapack, New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peapack Crossing offers carriage-style townhomes and single-family homes in a prime Somerset County location

PEAPACK, N.J., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Peapack Crossing, is coming soon to Somerset County, New Jersey. Featuring two distinct collections of homes, Peapack Crossing will offer a rare blend of serenity and convenience in one of New Jersey's most desirable locations. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale later this summer 2026.

Peapack Crossing will showcase luxury carriage-style townhomes and single-family homes on private, wooded home sites. The Carriages Collection will feature two-story townhomes ranging from approximately 3,045 to 3,551 square feet, with open-concept floor plans, walk-out basements, and two-car garages from $1.4 million. The Signature Collection will include single-family three-bedroom homes from $1.5 million. Modern two-story designs in the Signature collection will span over 3,100 square feet, offering spacious living areas and first-floor primary bedroom suites.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Peapack Crossing is truly a special community that offers unparalleled luxury living in the heart of Somerset County," said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. "With thoughtfully designed homes and an exceptional location near highly ranked schools, outdoor recreation, and local conveniences, this community is ideal for home shoppers seeking a sophisticated lifestyle."